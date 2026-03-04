Maryland doctor explains why some have dark and velvety skin in neck and underarms: ‘It is not a hygiene issue…’

Taking to Instagram on March 4, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained that the condition can be a medical sign of an underlying condition.

Also Read | Can chronic anxiety be an early sign of heart problem in women? Cardiologist answers

Many people have darker skin on the neck and underarms compared to other parts of the body. While this can appear to be a hygiene issue at first instance, that is not the case, as washing or scrubbing does not help the situation at all.

Why does the skin get darker? The name of the condition is acanthosis nigricans, shared Dr Sood. The regions where it affects, the skin “looks darker and velvety” because it is “thickening,” and not because of being unclean.

“Most commonly, (the condition) is linked to high insulin levels from insulin resistance, which is why it is associated with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and PCOS,” shared the physician.

How to treat acanthosis nigricans? While acanthosis nigricans is not a contagious disease or harmful in itself, the underlying causes that are likely to trigger the condition may require specialised treatment.

According to Dr Sood, the solution to the darkened patches of skin is not scrubbing harder. Instead, addressing the underlying insulin resistance can help alleviate the situation.

Insulin resistance, also known as impaired insulin sensitivity, is a complex condition in which the cells in the muscles, fat and liver do not respond to the hormone insulin as effectively as they should. Insulin is responsible for regulating the blood sugar levels.

As a result of the increased blood sugar level, the pancreas is forced to produce more insulin. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the best way to reverse the condition is to implement lifestyle changes. That involves the following:

Eating nutritious foods: Less added sugar and unhealthy fats, and more protein and fibre to reduce blood sugar spikes

Physical activity: Working out regularly allows the glucose in the blood to be used up by the muscles, which lowers the requirement for insulin

Losing excess weight: In some cases, losing weight can improve insulin resistance Sometimes, it is better to get some tests done, such as the A1c, which reveals the average blood glucose levels over the past three months, Dr Sood explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.