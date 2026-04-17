Shooting on 105 Freeway: Driver in critical condition as scary videos emerge; when will highway open?

A shooting was reported on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles, California on Thursday, leading to a closure of the highway for the time being. A driver was left in critical condition as a result, as per KTLA. A man was found in critical condition after reports of a shooting on the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

California Highway Patrol officials reportedly got the initial calls around 1:45pm. Additional callers reportedly said there was a vehicle stopped in the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a person slumped over the driver's wheel. They reportedly conveyed that the individual might have been shot.

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“Officers responded to the scene and observed a black Toyota Camry within the HOV lane. The officers on scene also observed the male adult driver had sustained a gunshot wound. Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene and began rendering medical aid. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition,” CHP officials said, as per the report.

Videos from the scene were also shared online.