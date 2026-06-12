Tracy fire: Videos show scary blaze at Medline warehouse as evacuations are ordered
A massive fire erupted at a Medline warehouse in Tracy, California, sending black smoke into the sky and prompting evacuations in nearby areas.
A massive fire broke out at a Medline warehouse in Tracy, California, on Thursday afternoon. Videos of the fire were captured by drivers on the road that runs along the warehouse.
The warehouse is located at the end of Promontory Parkway, just east of Hansen Road. CBS News reports, citing the police in Tracy, that evacuations are being carried out in the area. However, the details are unclear.
Additionally, the report notes that there are no active evacuations alert from the San Joaquin County Emergency Services.
Here's a video showing a large plume of black smoke coming from the warehouse.
In an update at 1:41pm PDT on Facebook, the Tracy Police Department said: "Officers are currently on scene at a structure fire in the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. Promontory Parkway will be closed while fire crews work to contain the fire and ensure the area is safe.{{/usCountry}}
In an update at 1:41pm PDT on Facebook, the Tracy Police Department said: "Officers are currently on scene at a structure fire in the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. Promontory Parkway will be closed while fire crews work to contain the fire and ensure the area is safe.{{/usCountry}}
"Tracy Police officers are on scene assisting with evacuations and directing traffic. Motorists should expect delays."{{/usCountry}}
"Tracy Police officers are on scene assisting with evacuations and directing traffic. Motorists should expect delays."{{/usCountry}}
Here's another video of the fire.{{/usCountry}}
Here's another video of the fire.{{/usCountry}}
This is a breaking news.