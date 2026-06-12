Tracy fire: Videos show scary blaze at Medline warehouse as evacuations are ordered

A massive fire broke out at a Medline warehouse in Tracy, California, on Thursday afternoon. Videos of the fire were captured by drivers on the road that runs along the warehouse.

Representational.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The warehouse is located at the end of Promontory Parkway, just east of Hansen Road. CBS News reports, citing the police in Tracy, that evacuations are being carried out in the area. However, the details are unclear.

Additionally, the report notes that there are no active evacuations alert from the San Joaquin County Emergency Services.

Here's a video showing a large plume of black smoke coming from the warehouse.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In an update at 1:41pm PDT on Facebook, the Tracy Police Department said: "Officers are currently on scene at a structure fire in the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. Promontory Parkway will be closed while fire crews work to contain the fire and ensure the area is safe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an update at 1:41pm PDT on Facebook, the Tracy Police Department said: "Officers are currently on scene at a structure fire in the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. Promontory Parkway will be closed while fire crews work to contain the fire and ensure the area is safe. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Tracy Police officers are on scene assisting with evacuations and directing traffic. Motorists should expect delays." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Tracy Police officers are on scene assisting with evacuations and directing traffic. Motorists should expect delays." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's another video of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's another video of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is a breaking news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON