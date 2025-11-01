‘Tragic and emotional’: North Carolina deputy fatally shoots 13-year-old suspected of killing grandmother

A 13-year-old boy was shot by a deputy in North Carolina. The teenager was wanted in the killing of his grandmother and charged toward the officer with a piece of lumber during a chase, authorities said, according to the Associated Press. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was informed about the murder and officers later found the grandson behind an abandoned mobile home.(Representative Image/Getty Images via AFP)

The State Bureau of Investigation will review the shooting involving the Lee County sheriff’s deputy, which is standard protocol.

It began in Raeford, about 145 kilometers southwest of Raleigh, where Connie Linen, 68, was found dead, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had gone for well-being check

Authorities say she was killed, but no further details about the case have been released. Deputies had initially gone for a well-being check.

Detectives identified Linen’s grandson as the suspect. They completed paperwork and charged him with first-degree murder, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was informed about the murder and officers later found the grandson inside an abandoned mobile home.

A chase began when they approached the boy. During the pursuit, the teenager picked up a two-by-four from a yard and charged toward the officer.

Tragic and emotional: Sheriff

The officer then shot the teen, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office’s news release stated that the boy was 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters) tall and weighed 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes and the State Bureau of Investigation did not respond to emails from AP seeking more information.

“This has been a tragic and emotional situation for everyone involved,” Hoke County Sheriff Roderick Virgil said Friday. “We ask that our community come together with compassion and understanding as we all process this difficult event.”