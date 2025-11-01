Search
Sat, Nov 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Tragic and emotional’: North Carolina deputy fatally shoots 13-year-old suspected of killing grandmother

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 01, 2025 04:18 pm IST

Authorities say she was killed, but no further details about the case have been released. Deputies had initially gone for a well-being check.

A 13-year-old boy was shot by a deputy in North Carolina. The teenager was wanted in the killing of his grandmother and charged toward the officer with a piece of lumber during a chase, authorities said, according to the Associated Press.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was informed about the murder and officers later found the grandson behind an abandoned mobile home.(Representative Image/Getty Images via AFP)
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was informed about the murder and officers later found the grandson behind an abandoned mobile home.(Representative Image/Getty Images via AFP)

The State Bureau of Investigation will review the shooting involving the Lee County sheriff’s deputy, which is standard protocol.

It began in Raeford, about 145 kilometers southwest of Raleigh, where Connie Linen, 68, was found dead, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Also Read | Austin Public Library shooting: Police response underway downtown amid active shooter reports

Deputies had gone for well-being check

Authorities say she was killed, but no further details about the case have been released. Deputies had initially gone for a well-being check.

Detectives identified Linen’s grandson as the suspect. They completed paperwork and charged him with first-degree murder, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was informed about the murder and officers later found the grandson inside an abandoned mobile home.

A chase began when they approached the boy. During the pursuit, the teenager picked up a two-by-four from a yard and charged toward the officer.

Tragic and emotional: Sheriff

The officer then shot the teen, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office’s news release stated that the boy was 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters) tall and weighed 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes and the State Bureau of Investigation did not respond to emails from AP seeking more information.

“This has been a tragic and emotional situation for everyone involved,” Hoke County Sheriff Roderick Virgil said Friday. “We ask that our community come together with compassion and understanding as we all process this difficult event.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / ‘Tragic and emotional’: North Carolina deputy fatally shoots 13-year-old suspected of killing grandmother
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On