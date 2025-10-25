Austin Public Library shooting: Police response underway downtown amid active shooter reports

A police response is underway at the Austin Public Library in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday amid reports of an active shooter. Representational.(Unsplash)

Reports indicate that at least one person has been shot, and the Austin Police Department is working to clear the building. The extent of the injuries is not clear, at the moment.

A video surfaced which showed the police and the EMS at the library located on West Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin.

Here's the video:

No details on the suspect have been released, as of now.

Austin Police Department is expected to provide a briefing on the incident on Saturday evening.

This is a breaking news.