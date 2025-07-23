Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee sobs in viral video after online trolling, ‘I wish I could go back and hug…’

Travis Hunter's wife recently posted an emotional video on social media of her sobbing in December last year. Following the pair’s marriage, Leanna Lenee, Hunter’s wife, faced online trolling from fans who accused her of being a gold digger and cheating on him. Following the public scrutiny, Lenee took a break from social media for some time and returned online after her wedding to Hunter on May 24 this year. Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee sobs in viral video after online trolling (leannalenee/Instagram)

“I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way. I don’t even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grow and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you,” Lenee wrote in the caption of a video from December last year which shows her sobbingz, while wrapped in a towel.

It's hard to make out her exact words, however, since a sermon by T.D. Jakes, a motivational speaker, pastor, and New York Times bestselling author keeps playing in the background. “And when God gets ready to make you a great woman, you know he’s going to make you great by how you suffer. The greater the glory, the more intense the story, because you can’t get this all out of a book,” the sermon says.

When and why did Leanna Lenee face online trolling?

A series of incidents over time led to Lenee being trolled online. One such incident showed Colorado head coach Deion Sanders asking her to stand and applaud Hunter for winning the Heisman trophy in December, as reported by The New York Post. She later addressed the public backlash that followed in a TikTok video, which has now been deleted. The former quarterback also deleted his social media at the time.

The couple has chosen to keep their life more private ever since.

– By Stuti Gupta