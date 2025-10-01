Trey Benson injury fantasy update: Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter, Emari Demercado's stocks shoot up

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Trey Benson has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, sidelining him for 4-6 weeks after suffering the injury during the team's 34-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He has been placed on IR. The 23-year-old, a third-round pick out of Florida State, was carted off in the second quarter after a non-contact cut on a route, having rushed for just 9 yards on 4 carries in limited action. Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson, right, runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love defends (AP)

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the diagnosis post-MRI, noting Benson will miss at least Weeks 5-7, with a return targeted for Week 8 against the Giants on October 26.

This setback disrupts the Cardinals' backfield plans, elevating Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter, and Emari Demercado as immediate fantasy beneficiaries.

Trey Benson injury fantasy update

Benson's absence opens the door for a committee approach behind starter James Conner, who has 248 rushing yards and 3 TDs through four games but faces workload concerns at age 30.

Zonovan Knight, the 2022 third-rounder out of NC State, sees his stock skyrocket as the primary backup, with 4.8 yards per carry on 22 attempts in 2025. Expect 8-12 touches per game, making him a must-add RB3/flex in PPR leagues with RB2 upside if Conner rests.

Michael Carter, the veteran journeyman signed in August, gains rotational value with his receiving skills (25 catches for 189 yards in 2024 with the Jets), projecting 5-8 touches as a third-down option.

Emari Demercado, the undrafted free agent from Arizona State, emerges as a change-of-pace back with 5.1 yards per carry in preseason, warranting a deep-league stash with handcuff potential if injuries mount.

The Cardinals' offense, averaging 4.2 yards per rush through four weeks, relies on Kyler Murray's mobility, but Benson's exit forces a ground game rethink. Conner remains the RB1 (projected 15-18 touches), but the trio's expanded roles could yield fantasy gold in a favorable Week 5 matchup against the 49ers' 18th-ranked run defense.