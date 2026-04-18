Triangle Town Center Mall shooting reports: What's happening in Raleigh, NC? Details emerge

Update: At least two people were shot at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday afternoon, according to CBS 17.

Triangle Town Center Mall reportedly on lockdown.(Unsplash)

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The outlet reported that the Raleigh Police Department confirmed a man and a woman were shot inside the shopping center. No suspect is currently in custody, officials said.

Multiple police units and emergency responders were deployed to the scene as the investigation continued. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Witnesses said the mall was placed under lockdown following the incident, though authorities have not yet provided additional details.

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Initial report: Unconfirmed reports of a shooting incident and a subsequent lockdown at Triangle Town Center Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, have circulated on social media. Several witnesses claim they are currently locked down inside the mall, with some alleging an active shooter situation. Authorities have not confirmed these reports at this time.

Witness reports

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{{^usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person wrote on Facebook, "Active shooter at Triangle Town Center Mall." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote on Facebook, "Active shooter at Triangle Town Center Mall." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "They are shooting in triangle mall we on lock down pray." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "They are shooting in triangle mall we on lock down pray." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third person reported, "Stay away from Triangle Mall… Whole police department and Ambulance is out there." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person reported, "Stay away from Triangle Mall… Whole police department and Ambulance is out there." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another resident wrote, "Just left triangle mall,Boom shooting in mall." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident wrote, "Just left triangle mall,Boom shooting in mall." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Helicopters flying over my house. Someone was just shot at triangle mall." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Helicopters flying over my house. Someone was just shot at triangle mall." {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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