Trump appears to fall asleep again at Oval Office event as video sparks health concerns; watch

President Donald Trump's sleep cycle has become a matter of major discussion after reports of his "unusual" social media activity hours. What has not helped the cause are videos of the 79-year-old apparently falling asleep at Oval Office events.

Donald Trump speaks during a maternal healthcare event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, May 11.(Bloomberg)

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While many such video has appeared before, another surfaced on Monday, May 11, as Trump held an Oval Office event on maternal healthcare. As the attendees who stood behind the POTUS' chair spoke, Trump appeared to doze off.

A video of the moment Trump allegedly sleeps instantly went viral on social media. It sparked concerns around Trump's health, despite White House's assurances that he is “excellent” and fir to perform Presidential duties.

Also read: Trump health update: White House reveals behind-the-scenes trick to handle POTUS' bizarre sleep schedule

Here's the video:

Trump's Sleeping Video Sparks Health Concerns

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{{^usCountry}} The video went viral big time on social media sparking fresh health concerns about the President. So much so that "Sleepy Don" was trending on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video went viral big time on social media sparking fresh health concerns about the President. So much so that "Sleepy Don" was trending on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Today is Monday. That means trump falls asleep at yet another high profile event with cameras rolling," California Rep. Ted Lieu wrote. "Imagine what happens when there are no cameras. trump is not mentally or physically fit to be President of the United States." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today is Monday. That means trump falls asleep at yet another high profile event with cameras rolling," California Rep. Ted Lieu wrote. "Imagine what happens when there are no cameras. trump is not mentally or physically fit to be President of the United States." {{/usCountry}}

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“Trump fell asleep with his face drooping in the Oval Office during a meeting today,” popular commentator Harry Sisson wrote. “This is a real video that should concern every American. He’s not fit to serve.”

“Sleepy Don has always been unfit,” one user wrote.

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“Donald Trump is sleeping on the job again,” added one. “The country would have been better off, though, if Trump had been sleeping instead of launching an unprovoked sneak attack on Iran. Congress should name a body to declare Trump unfit and remove him from the Presidency.”

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Also read: Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims

Why Trump's Sleep Cycle Has Sparked Concerns

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Donald Trump's sleep cycle has become a topic of major discussion during the period of the Iran war after investigations revealed his "unusual" patterns of sleep. Data-driven analysis of his Truth Social posts by The Daily Beast has revealed a surge of activity from the 79-year-old early in the morning.

Based on the analysis, the report suggested that Trump is experiencing irregular and short sleep patterns, which cause daytime fatigue. Many speculate that instances of Trump falling asleep at high-profile elects are a result of his daytime fatigue. Experts have also warned that sleep deprivation of the kind POTUS has been experiencing can impair judgement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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