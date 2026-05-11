Trump appears to fall asleep again at Oval Office event as video sparks health concerns; watch
Videos of Donald Trump appearing to doze off at a Oval Office event Monday (May 11) sparked fresh concerns about his health.
President Donald Trump's sleep cycle has become a matter of major discussion after reports of his "unusual" social media activity hours. What has not helped the cause are videos of the 79-year-old apparently falling asleep at Oval Office events.
While many such video has appeared before, another surfaced on Monday, May 11, as Trump held an Oval Office event on maternal healthcare. As the attendees who stood behind the POTUS' chair spoke, Trump appeared to doze off.
A video of the moment Trump allegedly sleeps instantly went viral on social media. It sparked concerns around Trump's health, despite White House's assurances that he is “excellent” and fir to perform Presidential duties.
Also read: Trump health update: White House reveals behind-the-scenes trick to handle POTUS' bizarre sleep schedule
Here's the video:
Trump's Sleeping Video Sparks Health Concerns
The video went viral big time on social media sparking fresh health concerns about the President. So much so that "Sleepy Don" was trending on X.{{/usCountry}}
The video went viral big time on social media sparking fresh health concerns about the President. So much so that "Sleepy Don" was trending on X.{{/usCountry}}
“Today is Monday. That means trump falls asleep at yet another high profile event with cameras rolling," California Rep. Ted Lieu wrote. "Imagine what happens when there are no cameras. trump is not mentally or physically fit to be President of the United States."{{/usCountry}}
“Today is Monday. That means trump falls asleep at yet another high profile event with cameras rolling," California Rep. Ted Lieu wrote. "Imagine what happens when there are no cameras. trump is not mentally or physically fit to be President of the United States."{{/usCountry}}
“Trump fell asleep with his face drooping in the Oval Office during a meeting today,” popular commentator Harry Sisson wrote. “This is a real video that should concern every American. He’s not fit to serve.”
“Sleepy Don has always been unfit,” one user wrote.
“Donald Trump is sleeping on the job again,” added one. “The country would have been better off, though, if Trump had been sleeping instead of launching an unprovoked sneak attack on Iran. Congress should name a body to declare Trump unfit and remove him from the Presidency.”
Also read: Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims
Why Trump's Sleep Cycle Has Sparked Concerns
Donald Trump's sleep cycle has become a topic of major discussion during the period of the Iran war after investigations revealed his "unusual" patterns of sleep. Data-driven analysis of his Truth Social posts by The Daily Beast has revealed a surge of activity from the 79-year-old early in the morning.
Based on the analysis, the report suggested that Trump is experiencing irregular and short sleep patterns, which cause daytime fatigue. Many speculate that instances of Trump falling asleep at high-profile elects are a result of his daytime fatigue. Experts have also warned that sleep deprivation of the kind POTUS has been experiencing can impair judgement.