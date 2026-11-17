“I would not mind that,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House before leaving for his trip to Asia, when asked about the possibility of Huang returning as CEO. “A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea.”

President Donald Trump supported calls for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia Corp.’s chief executive officer and downplayed national security concerns about the ousted executive’s relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to his position with his confidants, the Financial Times reported Monday. A “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is also being organized to lobby for Huang and get the White House’s backing, the report said.

Trump’s position puts him at odds with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Nvidia and an external search for new leadership.

Also read: Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return as CEO despite Trump and Musk’s push: Report

Trump also played down concerns that Huang’s actions exposed the US to national security risks.

“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before. And you know, China plays games with us, and we play games with China,” the president said.