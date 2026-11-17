Trump backs Jensen Huang’s likely return to Nvidia despite China spy concerns
Trump has backed calls for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia CEO while dismissing concerns about his reported links to a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
Published on: Nov 17, 2026, 06:31:35 IST
Bloomberg
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President Donald Trump supported calls for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia Corp.’s chief executive officer and downplayed national security concerns about the ousted executive’s relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
“I would not mind that,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House before leaving for his trip to Asia, when asked about the possibility of Huang returning as CEO. “A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea.”
Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to his position with his confidants, the Financial Times reported Monday. A “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is also being organized to lobby for Huang and get the White House’s backing, the report said.
Trump’s position puts him at odds with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Nvidia and an external search for new leadership.