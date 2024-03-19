Trump backs Vince Fong, onetime Kevin McCarthy aide, for ex-speaker's seat in California special election

Former president Donald Trump has backed State Assembly member Vince Fong, a onetime Kevin McCarthy aide, in California’s special election for the former speaker’s seat. Fong, as well as Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, are among a few candidates looking to fill the speaker’s seat. The race is now being considered a possible proxy vote on Trump’s clout, with the former president’s involvement. Donald Trump backs Vince Fong, once a Kevin McCarthy aide, for ex-speaker's seat in California special election (House Select Committee via AP, AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

McCarthy became the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job. It is likely that Republicans will easily hold the seat. The district, cutting through the Central Valley farm belt including parts of Bakersfield and Fresno, is known for being strongly Republican.

Notably, only 11 of the state’s 52 House seats are occupied by Republicans. The one that McCarthy held is vacant at present.

The special election is set to cover the time that is remaining in McCarthy’s term. It runs through early next year. Should no candidate win more than 50% of the vote, the top-two finishers are going to be matched in an election on May 21.

There are nine names on the ballot, with Democrats including public school teacher Marisa Wood. She too is seeking the full term.

‘This is an unusual process’

Between March and November this year, voters are likely to see Fong and Boudreaux on four different ballots. Boudreaux’s campaign has reminded voters that a separate election is being held on Tuesday. Fong’s campaign, too, has alerted voters to the second election.

“This is an unusual process,” Fong adviser Ryan Gardiner said, according to AP News.

Fong was endorsed by Trump back in February. The former president called him “a true Republican.” On the other hand, Boudreaux is backed by Ric Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, and Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield. Both Fong and Boudreaux are known to be Trump-supporting conservatives.