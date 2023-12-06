close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress at the end of 2023

Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress at the end of 2023

Reuters |
Dec 06, 2023 10:12 PM IST

"I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways," McCarthy, 58, wrote.

Republican Kevin McCarthy, who won and lost the role of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in a tumultuous nine months this year, said in a Wall Street Journal column on Wednesday that he will leave Congress, bringing an end to his congressional career.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with members of the media alongside Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) following passage in the House of a 45 day continuing resolution on September 30, 2023.(Getty Images via AFP)
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with members of the media alongside Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) following passage in the House of a 45 day continuing resolution on September 30, 2023.(Getty Images via AFP)

"I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways," McCarthy, 58, wrote.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The departure of the former party leader and campaign fundraising juggernaut, who helped Republicans take control of the House in 2022, could hamper party hopes of retaining the majority next year.

His move followed weeks of introspection as McCarthy considered the consequences for his California district and himself.

"It's a gut call," McCarthy said at a New York Times event on Nov. 29. "I want to know that it's the right thing to do."

McCarthy, who first entered Congress in 2007, spent the ensuing years rising through party leadership ranks in the House before beginning a brief but wild term as the top Republican in Congress.

His tenure as speaker was marked by stormy relations with Republican hardliners, who forced him to ensure 15 humiliating floor votes before receiving the gavel last January, and then voted him out on Oct. 3 after he backed a bipartisan spending measure that averted a government shutdown.

He was replaced by Speaker Mike Johnson, a relative newcomer to the leadership, after weeks of Republican infighting in which three more seasoned candidates were nominated and then rejected.

McCarthy ran afoul of hardliners when he publicly said that former President Donald Trump bore responsibility for the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, days after the violence, though he later repeatedly voiced allegiance to the former president.

He also drew their ire earlier this year by striking a deal with President Joe Biden that averted a default on U.S. debt and set a $1.59 trillion spending limit for fiscal 2024. Hardliners shuttered the House floor in days over the spending agreement but have since said they would accept it.

McCarthy was the first U.S. House speaker to be ejected from the chair. But he will become the third Republican speaker, after John Boehner and Paul Ryan, to leave Congress following repeated clashes with the Republican hard right.

He launched an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden, focused on Biden's son Hunter Biden's business dealings, which Democrats have denounced as politically motivated and unsubstanitated by evidence.

McCarthy won reelection in 2022 by a 35-point margin and his California district is not seen as competitive by the three main non-partisan election forecasters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out