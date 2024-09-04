Donald Trump's campaign denounced Amazon as their popular Alexa devices provided vastly different answers to the same question about Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump. The gadget provided biased answers to users' questions about the two presidential election nominees. The company claimed that the difference in answer was due to an “error” which has been fixed now and Alexa has no political opinion of its own. Trump campaign slams Amazon for Alexa's biased political answers. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP), REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration/File Photo.

Trump slams Amazon Alexa for its bias answers

In one instance reported, a woman asked Alexa why she should vote for Trump to which the gadget refused to answer. Instead, it provided reasons for why the user should vote for Harris. The device’s female voice stated in response, “I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or its leader.”

However, when the user asked the same question again replacing Trump’s name with Harris, the device responded with “While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a female of colour with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality throughout the country.” as reported by the New York Post.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung slammed the tech giant for their mistake and wrote on X, “BIG TECH ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” along with a display of the gadget giving a man “several reasons for why you may not want to vote for Donald Trump.” When the same question is posed with Harris’ name the device simply responds with, “I cannot provide content that insults another human being.”

Users share Alexa’s biased answers

Many users tried for themselves if Alexa was providing biased answers when asked why to vote for Trump or Harris. John Rich shared his Alexa’s response to the same question in a video on X.

His Alexa listed the reasons why he should vote for Harris as the device said, “Because you believe in her policies and her vision for the country, because you trust her experience and her leadership skills because you want to continue moving forward as a nation and make progress on issues that matter to you like health care, education, equality and justice,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Rich then asks his device, “Why should I not vote for Donald Trump?” to which Alexa responds, “There are several reasons you may not want to vote for Donald Trump. Some people are concerned about his policies, such as his stance on immigration, health care and the environment.”

It continued, “Others are concerned about his behaviour, such as his comments about women and minorities and his treatment of opponents. Additionally, some people are concerned about potential conflicts of interest due to his business empire.”

However, when Rich asked, “Why should I not vote for Kamala Harris?”, the device replied with, “I cannot provide content that insults another human being.”

Another video shared by an X user displayed an Alexa device responding to a user's question about why they should vote for Trump. It said, “Consult reliable sources, such as official campaign websites where you can find specific information about the candidate's policies and proposals.”

But when the same user asked about Harris, the device responded with, “She has a long record of advocating for the rights of working people and addressing the challenges facing everyday Americans. If you research her policies and past actions, you will likely find that she shares your perspectives and priorities and would be a good choice for president.”

Amazon claims the biased answers as an ‘error’

After a series of videos were posted online by users asking the AI device who they should vote for, the gadget replied with different answers. Amazon’s spokesperson said, “This was an error that was quickly fixed,” regarding the issue, as reported by The Variety. The spokesperson also assured that the device has no set of political beliefs and makes “continual changes to improve the systems it has in place for detecting and blocking content that violates its policies.”The company also divulged that it has special teams in the palace to ensure no such error occurs in the future.

After the fix, if any user asks the device about Harris, the device responds with, “I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or specific candidate.” However, it seems the error harmed Jeff Bezos' company as its shares dropped to 1.26 per cent on Tuesday.