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Trump caught in major goof-up during White House exchange, mixes up Iran with Ukraine | Watch

Trump faced backlash for confusing details about Ukraine and Iran during a White House Q&A.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:51 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US President Donald Trump is facing backlash after a White House interaction in which he appeared to confuse details while discussing conflicts involving Ukraine and Iran. The remarks came during an Oval Office Q&A session that moved away from its original focus and into global security issues, including wars in Europe and the Middle East.

Trump had been discussing both Ukraine and Iran in rapid succession, raising questions about whether he mixed up the two conflicts while speaking.(Bloomberg)

Trump struggled to clearly separate references to Ukraine and Iran while answering questions on which conflict might end first.

At one point, he said, “Which war would end first? I don’t know. Maybe they’re on a similar timetable,” before going on to make comments about Ukraine’s military condition that appeared to align with his remarks on Iran.

‘Ukraine is defeated’ claim adds to confusion

In the same exchange, Trump said Ukraine was “militarily defeated” and described extensive losses across ships, aircraft, missiles, and drones.

Users in the comments debated the context, with some arguing the footage may have been selectively clipped, while others pointed out that no one appeared to correct the president during the exchange.

Also Read: Melania rejects Donald Trump’s hand at King Charles state dinner: Report

The remarks came during a White House appearance that included discussions on international diplomacy and recent conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he had spoken to Putin about both Ukraine and Iran and suggested progress toward potential solutions, though he did not provide details or timelines.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

ukraine iran us news donald trump us iran war russia ukraine crisis
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Trump caught in major goof-up during White House exchange, mixes up Iran with Ukraine | Watch
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