Trump confronted by pro-Palestine slogans at DC restaurant, stares down protesters after being called ‘Hitler’ | Watch

Donald Trump stared down a group of protesters who called him “Hitler” and chanted “Free Palestine” as he visited a restaurant in Washington, DC. The US President, armed with Secret Service, headed one block from the White House to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab in an attempt to prove how safe DC is after his federal law enforcement takeover. Trump confronted by pro-Palestine slogans at Joe’s Seafood, stares down protesters after being called ‘Hitler’ (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

A video of the incident was shared by an X user with the caption, “President Trump just stared down and MOCKED Free Palestine “protestors” who called him “HlTLER” in a DC restaurant. LMAO! 47 is UNFAZED by leftist bul****”.

Read More | 'Not my sign...it's nonsense': Trump after Epstein 'birthday note' revealed

JD Vance is also seen in the video, accompanying Trump.

Netizens weighed in on the situation in the comment section, with one user saying, “Why did the Secret Service allow them to get that close?” “Cringe Level: Extreme,” one user wrote, while another said, “How can they get so close to the president? How can they get in throwing reach to the president?”

Read More | Trump's latest proclamation signing dubbed ‘fishy’ amid Jeffrey Epstein, signature row

“They won't forget that glare,” one user said, while another wrote, “Lmao. What a bunch of losers.” One said, “Why did the Secret Service allowed those people in? They are lunatics and you don't know when they may snap!”

‘People are going out to dinner where they didn’t go out for years’

This was the first DC restaurant Trump has visited over his two terms as president, besides a steakhouse in his former Pennsylvania Avenue hotel. The steakhouse, however, is now closed.

During his latest visit, Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He excited his motorcade and waved at a crowd on the street. While some cheered, others booed and yelled “f*** you,” as reported by Washingtonian.

“Here I am standing out in the middle of the street. I wouldn’t have done this three months ago, four months ago. I certainly wouldn’t have done it a year ago. This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it’s as safe as there is in the country,” Trump told reporters outside the restaurant. “The restaurants now are booming. People are going out to dinner where they didn’t go out for years, and it’s a safe city.”

Soon after Trump entered the restaurant, a group of women walked out while yelling “Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!” They were led across the street by police.

Trump's restaurant visit comes shortly after he declared DC a “crime free zone” on Truth Social.