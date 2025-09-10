Trump's latest proclamation signing dubbed ‘fishy’ amid Jeffrey Epstein, signature row

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Tuesday, focused on pharmaceutical advertising. The White House announced that it is moving to tighten oversight of prescription drug advertising, directing federal agencies to ensure that Americans receive clearer, more accurate information about the risks and benefits of medications. US President Donald Trump, flanked by US Vice President JD Vance, speaks to reporters outside a DC restaurant(AFP)

In a memorandum, Trump emphasized that direct-to-consumer advertising, a practice permitted since the 1960s, has too often prioritized drug promotion over patient safety. Critics have long argued that such ads can mislead the public, encourage reliance on costly brand-name drugs instead of generics, and interfere with doctor-patient decision-making.

“The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall therefore take appropriate action to ensure transparency and accuracy in direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising, including by increasing the amount of information regarding any risks associated with the use of any such prescription drug required to be provided in prescription drug advertisements, to the extent permitted by applicable law,” the proclamation read.

Trump's proclamation signing fishy?

However, several online reporters and social media users pointed out that a White House briefing was canceled. President Trump had planned to host an event in the Oval Office, inviting reporters for the proclamation signing.

The White House, however, did not reveal why the event was canceled.

“Donald Trump signed his pharmaceutical proclamation WITHOUT the press being allowed to enter the room - suggesting he purposely avoided questions about Jeffrey Epstein,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Trump signs his proclamation behind closed doors to dodge questions about Epstein. Coward. He can’t run from the facts and he knows it. Panic mode is on full display,” another one added.

Trump signature row

This comes as the White House on Tuesday said it would support a forensic analysis of the signature on a letter purportedly given by Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that Trump's aides say is not the president's.

Trump has denied giving him a letter that appears in a birthday book for Epstein with the sketch of a woman's body and a note about secrets.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Monday released the letter, written more than 20 years ago, to the public. The White House quickly denied its authenticity.

"That's not my language. It's nonsense," Trump said.

(With inputs from Reuters)