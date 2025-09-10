Trump's White House press pool going to ‘unknown’ location? POTUS' surprise destination revealed

The White House press pool on Tuesday received an email on Tuesday saying that they were traveling with the President to an unknown location. Members of the White House press pool shared a screenshot of the email, which came after they were loaded into a motorcade for the journey. President Donald Trump at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland.(AP)

The email, describing the POTUS' journey, read: "Pool is being loaded into a motorcade for destination unknown." A screenshot of the automated email from the White House Press Pool was shared by Maggie Haberman of the New York Times.

Here's the screenshot:

It created a brief chaos around the President's possible destination, especially amid health concerns in recent times. However, as the press pool later reported, the President was on his way to a restaurant in DC along with his cabinet members.

This story is being updated.