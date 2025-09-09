Another fake scandal: JD Vance defends Trump over Epstein 'birthday book' note

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday came out in support ot President Donald Trump after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a sexually suggestive letter for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Vice President JD Vance came out in support of Donald Trump after a purported letter to Jeffrey Epstein was released.(REUTERS)

The note showed some texts written on what appeared to be a woman's figure, referenced a "wonderful secret" and was undersigned by 'Donald J Trump'.

However, the White House was quick the rubbish the image of the letter, released by the Wall Street Journal in its report late Monday night. Echoing the same stance, JD Vance also dismissed the letter as "another fake scandal" saying no one would fall for it.

"The Democrats don't care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That's why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies," the Vice President tweeted.

Vance seemed to be referring to allegations of Russian interference in 2016 US Presidential polls to help Donald Trump win. A US intelligence report had concluded months after the polls that year that Russia used “social media disinformation, hacking, and bot farms” to undermine Hillary Clinton’s campaign and boost Donald Trump’s.

Inside Trump's 'letter' to Epstein

Late on Monday night, the House Representatives released a letter to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, that was part of his 50th birthday album from 2003.

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret," one part of the letter read, undersigned by Donald Trump. However, the White House later dismissed the letter saying the President did "not draw this picture, and he did not sign it".

Notably, the contents of the letter were released by the WSJ back in July this year, which was also slammed by JD Vance. The Vice President had then asked for a picture of the letter, further asking “Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

The earlier WSJ report had triggered a $10 billion defamation suit from Trump towards the publication, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday the legal team "will continue to aggressively pursue".

She also alleged that the reporter "who wrote this hatchet job" on the latest article did not give the officials any time to respond before the article was published.