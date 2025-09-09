‘Not his drawing’: White House denies Trump-Epstein birthday note mentioning ‘wonderful secret’

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a letter Monday they say is signed by President Donald Trump and was included in a 2003 birthday book compiled for Jeffrey Epstein. The letter features a handwritten note and what appears to be a doodle of a curvaceous woman, along with a cryptic message referencing a “wonderful secret.” This image posted Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, on the X account of the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows a sexually suggestive birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein alluding to a “wonderful secret” and purportedly signed by President Donald Trump, who has denied sending the note.(@OversightDems/X via AP)

“We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files,” Oversight Democrats wrote on X.

The note, allegedly written by Trump, reads, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a X post, “We got the Epstein note Trump says doesn’t exist. Time to end this White House cover-up.”

White House response

The Trump White House quickly issued a statement denying the authenticity of the note. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.”

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she added.

“Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

Wall Street Journal lawsuit

In July, The Wall Street Journal published initial details about the alleged birthday note. At the time, Trump denied involvement, stating, “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures.”

He filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal, calling the report defamatory and accusing the paper of publishing a “fake thing.”