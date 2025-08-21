Karoline Leavitt shares Melania Trump’s reaction to redesigned White House Rose Garden patio

The revamped Rose Garden Patio of the White House features yellow-striped umbrellas that resemble the ones at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s members-only club and home in Palm Beach. President Donald Trump wanted to “recreate the patio experience at Mar-a-Lago, his members-only club and home in Palm Beach”.(REUTERS)

As per People, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters about Melania Trump’s reaction to the renovated patio.

Also read: Zelensky hands over letter from Ukraine's first lady to Trump: ‘This is not for you, but…’

Melania Trump on the Rose Garden Patio

Speaking to reporters, Karoline Leavitt answered whether Melania Trump was satisfied with the new look of the patio. “She is. I believe so, yeah,” Leavitt said.

She has also confirmed that the yellow-striped umbrellas in the patio are indeed from Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, adding that President Trump “loves it, clearly”.

Karoline Leavitt, on Wednesday, also shared a video of the new Rose Garden Patio. In the clip, the yellow-striped umbrellas and tables on the patio were visible. God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood was playing in the background.

“We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House! -President Trump,” Leavitt wrote along with the video.

Also read: Trump, EU's von der Leyen discuss plight of children in war

Trump on redesign of White House patio

President Trump wanted to recreate the patio experience at Mar-a-Lago, his members-only club and home in Palm Beach, according to a report by The New York Times. Trump also felt the need to create a better space to entertain his guests at the White House.

FAQs

Are the new umbrellas on the Rose Garden Patio from Mar-a-Lago?

Yes, the new yellow umbrellas on the Rose Garden Patio of the White House are from Mar-a-Lago.

What is Mar-a-Lago?

Mar-a-Lago is Donald Trump’s members-only club and home in Palm Beach.

Does Melania Trump appreciate the new look of the Rose Garden Patio?

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Melania Trump likes the redesigned Rose Garden Patio.