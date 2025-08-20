White House, again, claims Trump stopped India-Pak conflict: ‘Could’ve resulted in nuclear war'

The White House once again claimed on Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump ended the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump was "very proud" of all the peace deals he has been able to achieve. (AFP)

While addressing the media on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the conflict between India and Pakistan could have turned into a “nuclear war” had Trump not intervened.

While answering a question regarding US’ role in trying to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Leavitt said, “The President is using the might of American strength to demand that respect from our allies, our friends, our adversaries all around the world.”

She added that this reflects not just in the progress with Russia and Ukraine but also “in the closing of seven global conflicts around the world.”

“We've seen it with the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have resulted in a nuclear war if we had not had a President who believed in the strength and the leverage that comes with the job of being the President of the United States of America,” Leavitt said.

‘Trump used trade to stop India-Pak war,’ claims White House

Later during the press briefing, she also said that Trump used trade in a “very powerful way” to end the India-Pakistan conflict. “India and Pakistan, he used trade in a very powerful way as leverage to bring that conflict to an end,” she said while talking about how “proud” Trump is of all the peace deals he has been able to achieve, including between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

India has consistently denied Donald Trump's claim of US' role in ending its four-day military confrontation with Pakistan from May 7-10. The confrontation happened after India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

While addressing the Parliament during the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.