Trump ‘fully briefed’ on Minneapolis school shooting, says White House will monitor situation

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he has been "fully briefed" on the tragic shooting that took place at a school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, an incident which left three persons dead, including the shooter. President Donald Trump said that the White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation.(Bloomberg)

Shortly after Minnesota governor Tim Walz informed that a shooting occurred at the school during the first week of classes at the school, the Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been "contained".

"I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Governor Walz had said in an X post.

A Justice Department official said that three persons died at the school, including the shooter, adding that 20 others have been injured, Reuters reported.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

The FBI and other federal agents and ambulances are at the school, a person answering the phones at the scene said, adding that students were being evacuated.

Children's Minnesota, a pediatric trauma hospital, said in a statement that it was treating five injured children. Hennepin Healthcare said that it was also caring for patients from the shooting, The Associated Press reported.

'Local heard '50 shots'

Bill Bienemann, who resides a couple of blocks away from the school and has long attended the Mass at Annunciation Church, reportedly said that he heard dozens shot, perhaps as many as 50, for as long as more than four minutes.

“I was shocked. I said, ‘There’s no way that could be gunfire,’” he said. “There was so much of it. It was sporadic," he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

His daughter, Alexandra, who also graduated from the school in 2014, said she was shaking and crying after hearing about the shooting.

“It breaks my heart, makes me sick to my stomach, knowing that there are people I know who are either injured or maybe even killed,” Alexandra Bienemann said. She added that the incident does not make her feel safe at all in the community.

Annunciation School's first week back to class

The school, which provides classes from prekindergarten through eighth grade, dates back to 1923. It had an all-school Mass scheduled for 8:15 am on Wednesday morning, according to the institution's website.

Monday was the first day of school, pictures of which were seen on social media, showing students in uniforms greeting each other at bicycle racks, sitting together and smiling for the camera.