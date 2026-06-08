Trump health update: Did POTUS have a stroke on camera? Viral therapist claims fuel fresh questions

US President Donald Trump's health is under fresh scrutiny after a physical therapist publicly claimed the 79-year-old appeared to suffer a “stroke-like event” during a live appearance.

What did physical therapist say?

A physical therapist has publicly claimed Donald Trump suffered a stroke-like event during a live appearance. (Bloomberg)

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Adam James, a physical therapist with a doctorate and 14 years of professional experience, posted a detailed analysis to his Instagram page on June 5, claiming that, “Don Snorleone had a stroke on camera yesterday” he said.

James was referring to Trump's appearance at an Oval Office press briefing on “clean coal” on June 4. He noted that Trump had been largely absent from public view for six days, from May 27 to June 3, “He suffered a stroke and they were trying to get him to recover enough to go back on camera”.

James pointed to several physical signs he said were consistent with a stroke. On Trump's posture, he said: “I've had so many stroke patients over the years that the stroke has affected the strength and the tone of the muscles on one side of their trunk and they cannot maintain upright posture. But when he's very fatigued and falling asleep, he's going to lean to one side."

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{{^usCountry}} He also flagged what he described as a serious speech issue, saying: “That right there was the worst instance of expressive aphasia, a common symptom of left sided stroke on the left side of the brain where your language centers are, I have ever seen from him to date. Did you hear him mumble through those words?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also flagged what he described as a serious speech issue, saying: “That right there was the worst instance of expressive aphasia, a common symptom of left sided stroke on the left side of the brain where your language centers are, I have ever seen from him to date. Did you hear him mumble through those words?”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} James also added that, “Expressive aphasia is different from phonemic paraphasia which is a typical dementia symptom but he got dementia and a history of stroke. So it's kind of tough to tell sometimes, but that sounded like expressive aphasia.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James also added that, “Expressive aphasia is different from phonemic paraphasia which is a typical dementia symptom but he got dementia and a history of stroke. So it's kind of tough to tell sometimes, but that sounded like expressive aphasia.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also pointed to Trump's jaw movement as a sign, saying: “The more that his jaw shifts to his right, the more asleep he is because he has a right-sided facial droop from a history of stroke. And his jaw is becoming weaker and more slack-jawed also because of dementia” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also pointed to Trump's jaw movement as a sign, saying: “The more that his jaw shifts to his right, the more asleep he is because he has a right-sided facial droop from a history of stroke. And his jaw is becoming weaker and more slack-jawed also because of dementia” {{/usCountry}}

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During the briefing, Trump handed over to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin before appearing to recline in his chair and shut his eyes with online viewers suggesting he seemed to be nodding off, per Irish Star.

However, it has never been officially confirmed that Trump has experienced a stroke, dementia or any other neurological condition.

Also Read: Trump health update: Expert flags BMI, warns POTUS 'likely obese' despite WH's 'excellent health' declaration

Missing hair-loss medication raises transparency questions

Separately, a report by the Washington Post highlighted that finasteride, a medication commonly used to treat hair loss and marketed as Propecia is no longer on Trump's publicly disclosed medication list.

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According to the report, the drug has not been included in any medical reports released since Trump returned to the White House in January, including his most recent health report. Possible side effects may encompass depression, sexual dysfunction, and, though less frequently, breast enlargement.

The White House told the Washington Post that, “The current report reflects all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time.”

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The statement added: “No additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report.”

The reason for finasteride's absence remains unclear.

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Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist at Columbia University, told the Post that the lack of explanation raises broader concerns.

“It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,” Klitzman said, noting that finasteride has been linked to an increased risk of depression.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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