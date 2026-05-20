Trump health update: POTUS caught slurring words during speech in 90F heatwave; check what he said

US President Donald Trump appeared to stumble over his words during a commencement speech at the US Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday, sparking discussion online about the 79-year-old president’s health.

President Donald Trump stands behind protective glass as he delivers the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to The Mirror US, Trump was speaking about the military and his administration’s efforts to strengthen the armed forces when he appeared to slur part of a sentence.

“Our national strennngsssss is back,” Trump said during the address before regaining composure and continuing. “Our morale is back. We are a confident country again,” he added.

The speech took place in New London during a 90-degree heatwave and marked Trump’s latest appearance at a military graduation ceremony. He had also delivered commencement speeches at West Point and the University of Alabama last year.

Rising scrutiny over Trump’s public appearances

The Coast Guard Academy address was Trump’s first military academy speech since the administration became involved in a new conflict linked to Iran. During the ceremony, Trump praised graduating cadets as America’s “first defenders” and “first responders.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “You’ve all been tested. You’ll be tested further and probably at higher levels as your career goes on,” Trump told graduates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You’ve all been tested. You’ll be tested further and probably at higher levels as your career goes on,” Trump told graduates. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The speech also drew attention because of the intense heat conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The speech also drew attention because of the intense heat conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separate local reporting from CT Insider noted that several attendees required medical attention as temperatures climbed into the upper 80s during the nearly hour-long event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separate local reporting from CT Insider noted that several attendees required medical attention as temperatures climbed into the upper 80s during the nearly hour-long event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: White House to have a secret new hospital for POTUS? All we know ahead of his dental checkup Trump’s health and stamina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: White House to have a secret new hospital for POTUS? All we know ahead of his dental checkup Trump’s health and stamina {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wednesday’s verbal stumble added to ongoing speculation surrounding Trump’s health and stamina during his second term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wednesday’s verbal stumble added to ongoing speculation surrounding Trump’s health and stamina during his second term. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The president has recently faced scrutiny after appearing to doze off during White House meetings and Cabinet sessions, while observers have also pointed to bruising on his hands, swollen ankles and other speech miscues.

An analysis by The Atlantic noted that Trump now travels domestically less frequently than during his first term and increasingly delivers remarks while seated behind the Resolute Desk instead of standing at a podium.

Also Read: Trump health update: Doctor flags POTUS ‘sea’ remark as possible cognitive issue

Journalist Jonathan Lemire wrote that Trump “rarely” schedules public appearances before late morning and often spends what aides reportedly call “executive time” watching cable television and scrolling through his phone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite growing public speculation, the White House has continued to insist the president remains in strong condition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON