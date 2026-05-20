Heat wave alert: Pulmonologist shares how to protect your lungs on hot and humid days

Summer heat, especially with ongoing heatwave is brutal and can heavily weigh on your internal organs. Simultaneously, many things are happening when you are out in the sun, from profuse sweating and dehydration to constantly navigating hot, dusty winds and polluted air. All of these pile up and stress several physiological systems, especially the respiratory system.



ALSO READ: How to stay safe in heatwave? Doctor suggests ‘golden rules’ to prevent heat exhaustion Heatwave is oppressive and harsh on your body.

Let's understand how the lungs get affected during extreme heat, especially in people who are already vulnerable, such as those living with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), allergies or other respiratory illnesses.

To understand how the lungs get affected during extreme heat, especially in people who are already vulnerable, such as those living with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), allergies or other respiratory illnesses, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr K. Yugaveer Goud, consultant interventionalist pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals, who helped to elaborate which elements of summer heat impact your respiratory system.

He disclosed his observation that people often suffer from irritation and experience difficulty breathing during extreme heat conditions.

What does extreme heat do to respiratory system? Generally, it is assumed that extreme heat only affects body temperature by increasing the internal core temperature. But in reality, its impact exceeds beyond that, placing much more stress on internal systems, including the respiratory system, heart function and oxygen regulation.

“During very hot weather, the body works harder to cool itself through sweating and increased blood circulation. This can increase breathing and heart rates, which may worsen breathlessness and fatigue in vulnerable individuals,” the pulmonologist described what extreme heat does to respiratory system.

How does humidity trigger breathing problem? Aside from extreme heat, humidity is also another major trigger that can worsen breathing difficulties.

“Heavy, moist air feels harder to breathe and can trap pollutants, smoke, and allergens close to the ground. At the same time, summer heat increases ozone and smog levels, particularly in urban areas, which can trigger coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and asthma attacks,” Dr Goud described.

The double trouble of heat and humidity exacerbates respiratory discomfort, making breathing feel heavier and more exhausting, especially for people already dealing with asthma, COPD or another lung-related conditions.

The double trouble of heat and humidity exacerbates respiratory discomfort, making breathing feel heavier and more exhausting, especially for people with asthma, COPD or other lung related conditions.