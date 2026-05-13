Trump in China: Why Xi Jinping did not come to receive POTUS at airport? All we know amid trade tensions, Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump has landed in Beijing, marking the first visit to China by an American leader since his own prior trip during his initial term in 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during an arrival ceremony at Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

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He is set to engage in two days of discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which were initially scheduled for March but were postponed following the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel.

What is the reason for Trump's visit to China?

The primary emphasis of the discussions is anticipated to be the strained trade relations between the two superpowers.

Trump mentioned that he would request Xi to "open up" China's economy for significant technology firms.

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{{^usCountry}} He also expressed his expectation for an extensive discussion regarding Iran, although he maintained that he did not require China's assistance to resolve the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also expressed his expectation for an extensive discussion regarding Iran, although he maintained that he did not require China's assistance to resolve the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He remarked that Xi had been "relatively positive" concerning Iran, adding that it would be an "exciting trip" and that many positive developments are expected to occur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He remarked that Xi had been "relatively positive" concerning Iran, adding that it would be an "exciting trip" and that many positive developments are expected to occur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Xi is anticipated to advocate for the cessation of US arms sales to Taiwan, as well as for the prolongation of the trade truce established in October, which put a stop to the escalation of tariffs between the US and China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Xi is anticipated to advocate for the cessation of US arms sales to Taiwan, as well as for the prolongation of the trade truce established in October, which put a stop to the escalation of tariffs between the US and China. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chinese media commentary has also indicated that Beijing is seeking a "better future" with the US, aiming for a relationship that would provide greater "stability and certainty" in an unpredictable world. Trump gets red carpet welcome {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinese media commentary has also indicated that Beijing is seeking a "better future" with the US, aiming for a relationship that would provide greater "stability and certainty" in an unpredictable world. Trump gets red carpet welcome {{/usCountry}}

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Trump and the US delegation, which included his son Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, stepped off Air Force One onto a rolled-out red carpet.

They were welcomed by senior Chinese officials while hundreds of young individuals waved U.S. and Chinese flags, chanting in unison to the tunes played by a military band. “Welcome, welcome, a warm welcome!” they stated.

Trump subsequently entered the awaiting vehicle and departed in a motorcade. It is currently evening in Beijing, and the meeting with Xi is scheduled for tomorrow.

Among those welcoming the president on the tarmac were Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, and Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng.

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Han ranks among the highest officials in China, and his assignment to welcome Trump is interpreted as Beijing demonstrating respect towards the US leader.

Why Xi Jinping did not come to welcome Trump at airport?

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Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision not to greet Donald Trump at the airport is consistent with established Chinese diplomatic protocol, which traditionally dictates that the Chinese head of state does not welcome visiting foreign leaders on the tarmac.

During Trump's previous visit in 2017, a lower-ranking official, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, was dispatched instead.

Additionally, Han was present at Trump’s inauguration last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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