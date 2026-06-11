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Trump launches ‘massive leak hunt’ after report claims aides held Epstein strategy meeting without him

President Trump has initiated a leak investigation in the White House following allegations of senior officials discussing Epstein files without his knowledge.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 11:12 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US President Donald Trump has reportedly launched what CNN described as a “massive leak hunt” inside the White House after an upcoming book alleged that several senior administration officials held a secret meeting about the Jeffrey Epstein files without Trump’s knowledge.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.(REUTERS)

The controversy erupted after The New York Times published an excerpt from Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, an upcoming book.

According to the excerpt, a group of senior Trump officials met in the White House Situation Room on July 17, 2025, just days after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo stating there was no Epstein “client list” and reaffirming that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.

Who reportedly attended the meeting?

The book claims Vice President JD Vance, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, chief of staff Susie Wiles, communications director Steven Cheung, then-attorney general Pam Bondi, then-deputy attorney general Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel were among those present.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has not been accused of any crimes by law enforcement authorities.

White House leak hunt intensifies

Following publication of the excerpt, CNN reported that Trump had begun aggressively searching for the source behind the leak.

Also Read: Why did JD Vance reportedly want Tucker Carlson to interview Ghislaine Maxwell? Epstein files controversy explained

The Mirror US reported that the revelations triggered internal turmoil inside the administration, particularly because several officials allegedly discussed politically sensitive strategy without informing the president.

The book further claims that Vance “appeared panicked” over the political fallout surrounding the Epstein files, which reportedly caused divisions within Trump’s support base.

Haberman and Swan also wrote that some senior officials believed Vance had embraced conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein and an alleged network of elites protected by powerful figures.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

white house jd vance us news donald trump jeffrey epstein trump administration
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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