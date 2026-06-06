Is Susie Wiles quitting? Here's the truth behind the White House chief of staff exit rumors

Rumours that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is preparing to leave the Trump administration have been firmly denied by Wiles herself. Susie Wiles directly rejects reports of an impending departure, calling the Daily Mail report ‘Friday fiction.’(Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) (AFP)

Wiles issued a public statement dismissing reports that she was considering stepping down after less than two years in one of the most powerful positions in Washington.

Read more: Trump pushes Bill Pulte to cut intel workforce, says ‘too many people’

Why did the resignation rumours emerge? The speculation first emerged after a Daily Mail report cited unnamed sources who claimed Wiles had become increasingly frustrated with infighting inside President Donald Trump's administration.

The report stated that she was apparently considering an exit after helping oversee several major policy initiatives.

“Insiders say she views the pivotal November midterms as her natural off-ramp, and a final chance to make her mark as Trump faces a seismic test amid growing national frustration over the Iran war and rising inflation,” the Daily Mail report claimed.

Wiles' "poor health" was also mentioned in the report in relation to her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis, which was made public in March. Wiles is receiving cancer treatment and "is completely drained," according to a person who spoke to the site, making it imperative that Trump take the reins of White House staffing.

Read more: Susie Wiles diagnosed with cancer: All about White House chief of staff's ex-husband, kids and family

Trump's Bill Pulte move amid the Susie Wiles quitting rumors Declaring that there are "too many people" working at the intelligence agency, Trump has stated that he wants Bill Pulte, the new acting director of national intelligence, to reduce staffing levels.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump said, “I’d like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be there.”

However, a source told the Daily Report that Wiles was not in favor of the decision to promote the former leader of the Federal Housing Finance Agency to the acting DNI and gracing with additional responsibilities.

The source said, “Susie was totally against the Pulte move. As a matter of fact, less than a month ago she tried to have Pulte fired. It was after Trump posted the meme of himself as Jesus. That was Pulte's idea.”

“I am not going anywhere” Wiles publicly pushed back against the story on X.

She stated that she had "the pleasure of reading a piece of Friday fiction, courtesy of the Daily Mail" and made it clear that she has no intention of leaving her post.

In the statement, she wrote, “To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully committed to advancing his agenda on behalf of the American people.”

She further defended her President and called out the media for the fake news, and wrote, “Some in the media have spent a decade trying to manufacture drama around President Trump and people who work for him. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now.”

She signed off the tweet with a sure shot of her return, writing, “See you Monday.”