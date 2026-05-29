Why Pam Bondi is back in Washington with neck bandage; what we know ahead of Epstein hearing

Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi has returned to Washington, DC, appearing with a visible neck bandage following recent treatment for thyroid cancer, according to The Mirror US. Her return comes as she prepares for a closed-door congressional appearance tied to the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives for a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee interview as part of the committee's ongoing probe into the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

Bondi was seen entering a congressional building with the bandage visible beneath an open-collar shirt, drawing attention as she re-entered the capital for the first time since her reported medical treatment.

Return ahead of Epstein probe questioning Bondi’s visit comes ahead of a scheduled interview with the House Oversight Committee, which is reviewing how federal authorities handled the Epstein case.

Lawmakers had previously voted in March to subpoena Bondi as part of the probe. The initial plan called for a formal deposition under oath, which would have been recorded for public record.

Also Read: Pam Bondi gets roasted by ‘South Park’ after firing: ‘You’ve got some s--t on your nose'

However, the process has since been scaled back. Instead of a sworn deposition, Bondi will now participate in a transcribed interview. This format does not require an oath or video recording.

The committee’s broader inquiry also includes planned engagement with Epstein survivors as lawmakers continue examining past handling of the case.

Thyroid cancer diagnosis and recovery Bondi’s return follows reports that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Justice Department. A source cited by Axios said she underwent surgery and has been recovering in recent weeks.

She is said to be “doing well” following treatment, according to people familiar with her condition.

Her reappearance marks a notable moment as she steps back into a high-profile political environment while continuing her recovery.

Also Read: Pam Bondi’s first reaction to Trump's firing decision revealed: 'Tried to change his mind’

Appointment to advisory role Alongside her return to Washington, Bondi has also been appointed to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, an AI-focused advisory group led by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios.

The panel includes more than a dozen technology executives, according to Axios.

Vice President JD Vance praised her continued role in government-linked work, saying in a statement that “Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president’s team” and expressing support for her ongoing involvement in policy discussions.

Political backdrop and past scrutiny Bondi has previously been a prominent defender of Donald Trump and served in the Justice Department during his administration. According to The Associated Press, Bondi at one point strongly defended the administration amid criticism over investigations and political disputes.

She was later removed from the Justice Department after reported frustration within Trump’s circle over her handling of prosecutions and Epstein-related files.