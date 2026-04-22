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Trump makes major admission amid growing health concerns: 'If I do trip or fall...'

Amid health concerns, Trump acknowledges his cautiousness on stairs, mocking Biden for his perceived struggles.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:50 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Amid growing health concerns about him, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he is cautious when ascending a flight of stairs, in contrast to his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump admitted to being careful on stairs, unlike Biden, citing embarrassment fears.(AFP)

During a phone interview on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, Trump said, "We had a guy that wasn't respected. We had a country that was laughed at."

Mocking the former President, he went on to say, "He couldn't walk up a flight of stairs," Trump remarked about the former president. "Forget about down. He couldn't walk up a flight."

According to the POTUS, Biden was “falling all over the place.”

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

Trump admit he has to be ‘careful’

Reports suggest that during a segment on Fox News, the POTUS seemed to doze off while participating in a roundtable discussion in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 79-year-old engaged in the Tax Day conversation, where he highlighted his tax relief initiatives for tipped workers as part of his campaign leading up to this year's midterm elections.

Trump's White House Easter Egg Roll appearance

During the White House Easter Egg Roll, viral videos featured Trump as being cautious while descending steps alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

The video, along with the noticeable bruising on his hand, swiftly ignited speculation on the internet, leading to a resurgence of conversations regarding his physical and mental well-being in light of the current political events.

The brief clip circulated quickly on platforms such as X, YouTube, and TikTok. Within hours, search trends for "Trump health," "Trump walking video," and "Trump Easter appearance" experienced a significant increase. Experts observe that public concern for the health of leaders tends to escalate dramatically during election periods and times of geopolitical instability.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

joe biden us news us top news donald trump white house melania trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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