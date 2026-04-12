Trump makes major Strait of Hormuz announcement after failed peace talks, tears into Iran for ‘WORLD EXTORTION’

President Donald Trump declared that the US will initiate a comprehensive blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, pledging to counteract what he termed "WORLD EXTORTION" and to guarantee that no people paying tolls to Iran will be permitted to pass through this vital oil passage.

Trump stated the US will block the Strait of Hormuz, labeling Iran's actions as WORLD EXTORTION and preventing toll payments to them.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stating that the discussions with Iran, which concluded on Saturday without reaching an agreement, “went well,” the US President denounced Iran for its unwillingness to compromise on its nuclear agenda, which he described as “the only point that really mattered."

Also Read: Melania Trump accomplished 3 motives with Epstein statement, preps legal team for next move

‘US will never be extorted’, says Trump in rant against Iran

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote on Sunday: “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, ‘There may be a mine out there somewhere,’ that nobody knows about but them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, ‘There may be a mine out there somewhere,’ that nobody knows about but them.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} More than one-fifth of the global seaborne oil supply previously passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has employed drones and missiles to discourage oil vessels from navigating this vital chokepoint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than one-fifth of the global seaborne oil supply previously passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has employed drones and missiles to discourage oil vessels from navigating this vital chokepoint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, Iran asserted that it had laid mines in the Strait, although it has reportedly lost track of their locations. Additionally, it has sought to impose a toll of $1 per barrel of oil for vessels to pass through safely. US-Iran failed peace talks in Pakistan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Iran asserted that it had laid mines in the Strait, although it has reportedly lost track of their locations. Additionally, it has sought to impose a toll of $1 per barrel of oil for vessels to pass through safely. US-Iran failed peace talks in Pakistan {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump was not present in Islamabad for the peace discussions with Iran. However, he maintained continuous communication with his team overseeing the negotiations, with the aim of resolving the Middle East conflict.

The US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, communicated with Trump approximately a “dozen times” throughout various rounds of discussions with Iran in Pakistan. However, the talks ultimately yielded no conclusive results.

When asked about his communication with Trump, Vance stated: “We were talking to the President consistently. I don't know how many times we talked to him, a half dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON