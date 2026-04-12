Trump makes major Strait of Hormuz announcement after failed peace talks, tears into Iran for ‘WORLD EXTORTION’

President Donald Trump declared that the US will initiate a comprehensive blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, pledging to counteract what he termed "WORLD EXTORTION" and to guarantee that no people paying tolls to Iran will be permitted to pass through this vital oil passage. Trump stated the US will block the Strait of Hormuz, labeling Iran's actions as WORLD EXTORTION and preventing toll payments to them. (AFP)

Stating that the discussions with Iran, which concluded on Saturday without reaching an agreement, “went well,” the US President denounced Iran for its unwillingness to compromise on its nuclear agenda, which he described as “the only point that really mattered."

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‘US will never be extorted’, says Trump in rant against Iran In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote on Sunday: “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz."

“At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, ‘There may be a mine out there somewhere,’ that nobody knows about but them.”

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted," he said.

More than one-fifth of the global seaborne oil supply previously passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has employed drones and missiles to discourage oil vessels from navigating this vital chokepoint.

Recently, Iran asserted that it had laid mines in the Strait, although it has reportedly lost track of their locations. Additionally, it has sought to impose a toll of $1 per barrel of oil for vessels to pass through safely.

US-Iran failed peace talks in Pakistan Trump was not present in Islamabad for the peace discussions with Iran. However, he maintained continuous communication with his team overseeing the negotiations, with the aim of resolving the Middle East conflict.

The US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, communicated with Trump approximately a “dozen times” throughout various rounds of discussions with Iran in Pakistan. However, the talks ultimately yielded no conclusive results.

When asked about his communication with Trump, Vance stated: “We were talking to the President consistently. I don't know how many times we talked to him, a half dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours.”