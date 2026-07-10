Trump makes shocking 'I’ve left instructions' admission on Iran: ‘Bomb them at levels...’

President Donald Trump has made stunning admission on Friday, stating that he has left "instructions" for the US in the event that Iran successfully carries out their plans to assassinate him, according to The NY POST.

President Donald Trump has made troubling revelations about leaving military instructions if Iran carries out an assassination plot against him. (Filip Singer/Pool EPA via AP)

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His statement comes as Israel provided intelligence to the US regarding a potential Iranian scheme to kill Trump, reported The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

This new intelligence report may heighten tensions between Washington and Tehran, which are currently engaged in a precarious confrontation following the recent conflict and the collapse of the ceasefire.

Iran has long issued threats against Trump, particularly in response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a prominent general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, during the president's initial term.

Trump on Wednesday suggested that his life could be in danger while addressing reporters in Ankara, Turkey.

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Speaking to The Post, Trump asserted that he has left instruction to “literally bomb” Iran if any unfortunate thing happens to him.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with… The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

In response to inquiries regarding recent reports that Israel this week highlighted intelligence concerning a plot to assassinate the US president, Trump stated that there is no new plan from Iran. However, he noted that Tehran has desired his death for many years.

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“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no,” he stated. “I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know.” “I hope you’ll miss me,” he continued.

Iran vs Trump

Iran has consistently promised retaliation against Trump for the January 2020 US drone strike that resulted in the death of Qassem Soleimani, the influential leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.

US officials have previously alleged that Tehran was scheming to assassinate Trump and other former American officials connected to Soleimani's death.

Israeli intelligence, however, reportedly pertains to a new plot that US authorities had not been aware of before.

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During his visit to Turkey this week, Trump's security measures were heightened due to concerns regarding potential threats, as reported by CNN.

For his return trip to the United States, the president changed aircraft, moving from the standard Air Force One to a different presidential plane. This decision was taken as a precautionary security measure, according to the report.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who accompanied Trump, also called off a scheduled visit to Israel. CNN indicated that US officials were investigating whether the possible threat might extend to other high-ranking officials as well.