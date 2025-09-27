Trump official was followed into bathroom, physically assaulted by a ‘lunatic’ at UN, here's what happened next

An official from the Trump administration was allegedly attacked inside the United Nations on Thursday afternoon during the UN General Assembly session. Trump official is “safe” and the “lunatic” who followed the official at the UN has been arrested. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump official, who works in the international relations for the Department of Health and Human Services, was followed into the bathroom while in New York City, supporting HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the department's leadership team at UNGA, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly. One “deranged leftist” then verbally and physically attacked him.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Kelly said, “An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security.”

She further said that the official is “safe” and the “lunatic” who followed the official has been arrested. Jelly went on to blast the United Nations, saying that this is a “disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech.”

She further mentioned that the US Secret Service will look into “how this violent protester was admitted into a major national security event.”

In response to the accusations, a UN spokesman reportedly stated that the incident has to be dealt with immediately and that there must be repercussions.