Trump posts mysterious photo of unknown woman with ‘Great Daughter’ caption, sparks online buzz; ‘Who the hell is this?’

President Donald Trump on Saturday left the internet bewildered by posting a picture of an unknown woman accompanied by the caption, "Great daughter."

Trump's recent post featuring an unnamed woman branded 'great daughter' has caused confusion online.(Bloomberg)

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"Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT," he said in a caption next to a dated photograph featuring a middle-aged or older blonde woman, who is dressed in a professional all-black outfit complemented by fashionable boots. Her right hand is adorned with gold bracelets.

The woman is seen smiling at the camera, engaged in a phone conversation. She holds an older-style phone to her ear while tilting her head. Seated on a red sofa, she is surrounded by various pieces of furniture in a living room that features a rocking chair, several tables, and artificial plants. This follows a recent incident where Trump left observers alarmed about his health, as his head jerked back in distress and his eyes rolled upward.

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{{^usCountry}} In her other hand, she clutches a mug from which steam is rising, looking like a hot beverage. Trump did not provide any information regarding the identity of the woman in the image, nor did he clarify the meaning behind the caption referring to her as a “great daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her other hand, she clutches a mug from which steam is rising, looking like a hot beverage. Trump did not provide any information regarding the identity of the woman in the image, nor did he clarify the meaning behind the caption referring to her as a “great daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Is she Margo Catsimatidis? Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Is she Margo Catsimatidis? Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

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Online investigators believe the woman in question is Margo Catsimatidis, who is married to John Catsimatidis, a billionaire from New York and a Trump associate.

"I think that is Margo Catsimatidis. Wife of John. Also a New York billionaire," remarked one person, along with a photograph of the couple.

"Is he saying she has a great daughter? Why would he say that?" another user remarked beneath the image of the Catsimatidises.

Another commenter expressed their belief that this was indeed what Trump was alluding to, sharing a screenshot of a tweet from Andrea Catsimatidis, who has been the chair of the Manhattan GOP since 2017.

"I think so. The daughter was/is chair of the Manhattan GOP," the user commented. The tweet from Andrea, dated May 2019, includes a photo of her alongside Donald Trump Jr. and his then-girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

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"Thank you @DonaldJTrumpJr and @kimguilfoyle for coming out last night to support the @Manhattan_GOP," she wrote as a caption for the image.

It remains unclear whether Trump was indeed referencing Andrea Catsimatidis in his Truth Social post, as well as the actual identity of the woman in the photograph. The comments section under the Truth Social post was similarly filled with users questioning the woman's identity, yet no definitive answers were provided.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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