Trump promises to honour Black icons in National Garden of American Heroes

During a White House event celebrating Black History Month, President Donald Trump announced his commitment to honouring Black historical figures in the proposed National Garden of American Heroes. He revealed that more than 10 Black icons, including civil rights leaders, athletes, and musicians, would be featured in the monument. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner speaks as President Donald Trump and Tiger Woods listen during a reception for Black History Month in the East Room of the White House Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP02_21_2025_000007B)(AP)

Trump vows to include Black historical figures in National Garden plan

“We’re finalising the location now—several states want it very badly,” Trump told the audience gathered in the East Room, according to the Hill. “We’ll honor hundreds of our greatest Americans to ever live, including countless Black American icons.”

Trump emphasised that the National Garden would prominently feature influential Black women. Among those he mentioned were Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, and Coretta Scott King. The announcement was met with applause from the audience.

Also read: Mexico warns: Won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels

The President also listed several Black men who would be honored with statues, including Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, Jackie Robinson, Martin Luther King Jr., and Muhammad Ali. He added that the late Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend, would also be commemorated.

Vision for the National Garden

Initially, the project aimed to be completed before the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. However, Trump recently amended the executive order, stating that the garden should be finished “as expeditiously as possible.”

Describing his vision, Trump said, “The National Garden will reflect the incredible spirit of America. It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness.”

He added, “During Black History Month, we celebrate these heroes—not just because they are Black heroes, but because they are true American heroes who inspire us all.”

The event was attended by several high-profile figures, including professional golfer Tiger Woods, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Trump jokingly remarked that a statue of Woods would be “saved for another time.”

Other guests included prison reform advocate Alice Johnson, whom Trump pardoned in 2020, former NFL player Jack Brewer, and rap artists Kodak Black and Lil Boosie.