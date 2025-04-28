Trump says he is bringing back Columbus Day, but it was never canceled

President Donald Trump on Sunday posted about ‘bringing back’ Columbus Day ‘from the ashes’. The 78-year-old further accused Democrats of destroying ‘Christopher Columbus’ and his reputation. However, several Trump critics on social media noted that Columbus Day was never gone and is listed as Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day on calendars. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Saturday(AP)

“I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes. The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much.“They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but ‘WOKE,’ or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!” he added.

When is Columbus Day?

Columbus Day is observed on the second Monday in October in the United States. In 2025, it will fall on October 13.

Why is Columbus Day recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Columbus Day is also recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in many US states and cities due to the controversial legacy of Christopher Columbus. While Columbus Day historically commemorates Columbus’s 1492 arrival in the Americas, often celebrating Italian-American heritage, critics argue it glorifies a figure whose actions led to the colonization.

Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Yes, Columbus Day is a federal holiday in the US.

Donald Trump's past statements about Columbus Day

During his last term, Trump praised Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day on several occasions. He also slammed former Vice President Kamala Harris for her statements.

“Kamala Harris is your stereotypical leftist. Not only does she want to raise taxes and defund the police—she also wants to cancel American traditions like Columbus Day,” Karoline Leavitt, the then national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said.

"President Trump will make sure Christopher Columbus' great legacy is honored and protect this holiday from radical leftists who want to erase our nation's history like Kamala Harris," Leavitt added.