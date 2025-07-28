Trump says he 'never had the privilege' to visit notorious Epstein island, but reveals many people in Palm Beach...

President Donald Trump faced a fresh blast of questions over his involvement with the Epstein files on Monday during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. The 79-year-old revealed that he turned it down, describing it as “one of my very good moments,” as reported by The Independent. At a press conference in Scotland, President Trump denied ever visiting Epstein's island and recounted expelling Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.(Bloomberg)

Trump says he turned down visit to Epstein island

During the press conference, Trump shared that he never had “the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island." He expressed, “In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island.”

The president has previously stated that he never visited Epstein's island, where all the abuse happened. The convicted sex offender's Little St James is a private paradise that stretches across 75 acres of land in the US Virgin Islands. The island is also mentioned in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial.

During Monday's conference, Trump deflected when asked about Epstein again. He quickly pivoted the discussion to a proposed trade deal with the European Union.

Trump claims he threw Epstein out because he was a ‘creep’

Speaking about his ties with Epstein, Trump said that he threw the sex offender out of his Mar-a-Lago club after “He stole people that work for me.” He told the reporters, “I said, ‘Don't ever do that again.’ He did it again. nd I threw him out of the place persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it.” He expressed that he was ‘glad’ he did that, adding, "And by the way, I never went to the island.”

Epstein's island has been called “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault." A criminal complaint from the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands stated, “Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse," as reported by The Independent.

The island, which was also dubbed the “paedophile island,” has welcomed many celebrities and royals as its guests.