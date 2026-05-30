Trump shares bizarre AI image playing basketball with Kathy Hochul; internet reacts: ‘Every day, he discovers…’

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy after sharing an AI-generated image featuring him and New York Governor Kathy Hochul in a basketball-themed setup. The post, shared on Truth Social, appeared to place the two political figures in a stylised sports rivalry scenario, framed as a symbolic “face-off” rather than an actual event.

The controversy adds to a growing list of AI-generated images Trump has recently shared online. (Reuters, Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

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The image spread across social media platforms, where users questioned its tone and intent, with many describing it as unusual for a sitting president to share such content.

Alongside the image, Trump wrote: “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP vs. Kathy Hochul, New York’s failed Governor who, if people are smart, will vote for Bruce Blakeman — He will, MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN! President DJT”

Internet reaction

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{{^usCountry}} The AI image triggered immediate reactions online, with users mocking both the visual and the framing of the post. One comment read: “Every day, he discovers new methods to not only humiliate himself but also the entire nation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AI image triggered immediate reactions online, with users mocking both the visual and the framing of the post. One comment read: “Every day, he discovers new methods to not only humiliate himself but also the entire nation.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another comment read: “It's literally impossible to lower the dignity of the office any more than Donald Trump has. It's true that power doesn't change you, it just reveals who you truly are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another comment read: “It's literally impossible to lower the dignity of the office any more than Donald Trump has. It's true that power doesn't change you, it just reveals who you truly are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Even a 7 year old wouldn't post something this ridiculous,” read another. Trump's AI spree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even a 7 year old wouldn't post something this ridiculous,” read another. Trump's AI spree {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy adds to a growing list of AI-generated images Trump has recently shared online. Earlier this week, Trump uploaded a photo of him kneeling beside a rhinoceros while holding a shotgun. Before that, he also posted an edited image of former President Joe Biden appearing asleep at the Oval Office desk while Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stood behind him.

These are just some posts from his latest AI spree.

Also Read: Star Wars legend Mark Hamill apologizes after outrage over AI image appearing to show Trump dead

Earlier this year, the president sparked backlash after reposting AI-created visuals depicting himself in papal-style attire shortly after renewed public debate surrounding the Vatican and the future of the Catholic Church.

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Then in April, Trump shared an AI-generated image that appeared to portray him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man. Trump later deleted the post and reportedly said the image had actually been intended to depict him as a doctor rather than a religious figure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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