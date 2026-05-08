Star Wars legend Mark Hamill apologizes after outrage over AI image appearing to show Trump dead

Mark Hamill issued an apology after sparking backlash online for sharing an AI-generated image that appeared to depict Donald Trump dead beside a gravestone. Hamill (R) also allegedly wrote that Trump (L) should “live long enough” to witness political defeat. (Bloomberg, Instagram/Mark Hamill)

According to The Daily Beast, the now-deleted post was shared on Bluesky and featured Trump lying in a field of dandelions next to a tombstone displaying the years “1946-2024,” notably ending before the start of his second presidential term.

The Star Wars actor reportedly captioned the image with the words: “If Only.”

Hamill also allegedly wrote that Trump should “live long enough” to witness political defeat, impeachment and accountability for what he described as “countless crimes.”

White House and Trump allies react The post triggered outrage from MAGA supporters and Trump allies online.

The White House rapid-response account reportedly called Hamill “one sick individual” and accused “Radical Left lunatics” of escalating dangerous rhetoric surrounding the president.

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The controversy emerged just weeks after authorities arrested a suspect accused of breaching a security checkpoint near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner while allegedly carrying multiple weapons.

Several conservative entertainers also criticized Hamill.

James Woods reposted Hamill’s message and wrote: “When they tell you who they are, believe them.”

Meanwhile, Rob Schneider described Hamill as “a disgrace to decent Americans.”

Hamill apologizes Facing mounting backlash, Hamill returned to Bluesky on Thursday with a follow-up statement clarifying his intentions. “Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate,” Hamill wrote.

The backlash soon extended beyond Hollywood.

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Tim Sheehy mocked Hamill while accusing him of suffering from what Trump allies often call “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” “He had one role that made him a legend because he had Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Obi Wan carrying his baggage,” Sheehy wrote online.

Jackson Lahmeyer also weighed in, arguing that figures like Hamill contribute to rhetoric that could normalize political violence and calling for the actor to be investigated.

The controversy comes amid scrutiny surrounding social media posts perceived by Trump supporters as threatening toward the president, including a separate investigation involving former FBI Director James Comey over the phrase “86 47.”