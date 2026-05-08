'Will knock them out lot harder': Trump's threat to Iran after exchange of fire in Hormuz

On the other hand, Tehran accused Washington of launching the first strike.

His statement comes after the US military said that it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets after three American destroyers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

In his social media post, Trump wrote: “Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers.”

In a statement posted on Truth Social, he threatened more strikes if Iran did not sign the deal “faster”. Follow US-Iran live updates here.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that three US Navy destroyers passed through the Strait of Hormuz under fire, adding that the American warships were not hit but “great damage was done to Iranian attackers”.

Trump also threatened more strikes as he indicated that he is still open to a deal with Tehran. "We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" he added.

Fresh clashes between US, Iran The latest clash raised concerns over the fragile truce that came into effect on April 8, ending weeks of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Iran's military said that the US attacked two vessels entering the Strait of Hormuz and also launched strikes inside Iranian territory. The US military said its action came in response to attacks carried out by Iran.

The two countries have occasionally exchanged fire since the ceasefire came into force on April 7.

Iran's joint military command alleged that the US breached the ceasefire by striking an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel. It also accused the US of carrying out airstrikes on civilian locations on Qeshm Island in the strait, as well as nearby coastal regions of Bandar Khamir and Sirik on the mainland.

According to the military, Iran retaliated by targeting US military ships east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port city of Chabahar.

The latest escalation came as Washington was waiting for Tehran's reply to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, while leaving key disputes, including Iran's nuclear programme, unresolved.

With inputs from agencies