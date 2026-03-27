Trump's sign on dollar bills draws sharp reactions; social media slams POTUS for ‘ego move’
Trump's signature will replace the Treasurer's on dollar bills. Social media reactions are polarized, with critics viewing it as self-promotion.
The U.S. Treasury stated on Thursday that the traditional signature of the U.S. Treasurer will be replaced by President Donald Trump's and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's on future dollar bills. MAGA officials are calling the move a tribute to Trump's leadership and the nation's economic strength ahead of the 2026 Semiquincentennial.
The first $100 bills with Trump's signature will begin printing in June, according to Reuters.
This is the first time a sitting US president's signature will appear on official currency. The treasurer's signature will be eliminated for the first time since 1861 to make room for this modification.
According to the US Treasury, the change will be made in honor of the United States' impending 250th anniversary.
Read more: The end of dollar dominance?
Social media reacts
The development has triggered a wave of polarized reactions across social media. Users online have condemned the move as an act of self-promotion. “This ego maniac will stop at nothing to prove he is the smartest…,” one reaction read.
Some social media users have linked economic concerns to the move. “The dollar is losing value, and now it’s also losing its original signature. Rough year for the bill,” another user wrote.
Robin Brooks, a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution, wrote about the impact of a weak dollar on financial conditions. “A weaker dollar loosens global financial conditions and — if anything — increases demand from [emerging market] central banks for Treasuries.”
A user doubted a situation of a weakening dollar and wrote, “Such a precedent weakens the tradition of institutional detachment that has helped maintain trust in the dollar as a global reserve asset. It raises legitimate questions about whether governance is being subordinated to individual self-expression.”
Read more: Trump Tells Aides He Wants Speedy End to Iran War
In a more picture-based reaction to the news, a user has depicted the infamous Washington Post-released image of the card wishing Epstein a Happy Birthday with his signature. The comment read, “This signature?”
Another user brought up Epstein and wrote, “Trump hasn't directed the Justice Department to prosecute the Epstein/Maxwell clients. Now, he's going to sign the Dollar bills. I don't want any money in my wallet with that man's signature on it.”
However, some voices have taken a more measured stance, describing the move as a notable but not necessarily destabilizing change.
A reaction noted, “This is the first time a sitting US president’s signature appears alone on dollar bills, replacing the Treasurer’s. A symbolic shift in how money is branded. Curious to see how it plays out long term and what it signals for currency norms.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More