Trump spotted golfing amid Carolina wildfire emergency near Myrtle Beach

US President Donald Trump was spotted golfing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, even as wildfires raged across North and South Carolina, leading to evacuations amid dry conditions and strong winds, the Irish Star reported. US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP)

The report also pointed out that the Trump administration has stalled funding for wildfire mitigation projects launched during his Democratic predecessor's tenure, potentially affecting efforts to prevent destructive fires that ravaged North Carolina and South Carolina

According to CNN, the Carolina forest fire, located about five miles north of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has burned approximately 1,600 acres and was 30% contained as of Sunday, per the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday to aid wildfire response efforts, with a statewide burn ban remaining in place.

Fire crews continued working to contain the blaze near Myrtle Beach, where evacuations were ordered in several neighbourhoods, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

A statewide burn ban was imposed on Saturday in South Carolina after multiple wildfires erupted across the state, though many have since been brought under control.

The CNN report added that the fire risk remains high across the region, including areas near Wilmington, North Carolina, as well as Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina, citing the National Weather Service's warning.

Wildfires in South and North Carolina: Estimated damage so far

As of Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Forestry Commission estimated that the wildfire had spread across approximately 1.9 square miles (4.9 sq km) with no containment. However, the Associated Press cited officials as saying that no structures had been damaged, and no injuries had been reported.

County fire officials stated that around 410 personnel were deployed to combat the blaze and were expected to remain on-site until it was fully contained. Evacuations were to remain in effect through Sunday, with authorities urging Carolina Forest residents to stay prepared with emergency kits and evacuation plans in case further orders were issued.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, the US Forest Service reported multiple wildfires burning across more than 400 acres (161.87 hectares) in four forests statewide. The largest, covering roughly 300 acres (121.41 hectares), was in Uwharrie National Forest, about 50 miles (80.47 km) east of Charlotte.

In Tryon, a small town in Polk County, North Carolina, some residents were advised to evacuate on Saturday due to a fast-spreading fire. By Sunday, officials confirmed that evacuation orders remained in place.

According to Polk County Emergency Management and the Fire Marshal's office, the Tryon fire had consumed around 400 acres (161.87 hectares) by Sunday afternoon and remained completely uncontained. Fire crews, including the North Carolina Forest Service, were conducting water drops and controlled burns to slow the spread, warning residents to expect heavy smoke in the area.

Authorities have yet to determine the causes of any of the wildfires.