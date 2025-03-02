Myrtle Beach wildfire map and location: Videos show fire raging in Reserve at Walkers Woods, South Carolina

Several wildfires broke out across North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday, prompting urgent evacuations in affected areas. The fires have sparked widespread concern as dry, windy conditions continue to fuel the flames, with officials issuing warnings throughout the Southeast. The dangerous combination of weather factors has made firefighting efforts challenging, heightening fears of further spread and destruction, as reported by The Guardian. Wildfires erupted in North and South Carolina on Saturday, leading to urgent evacuations. (Representational image- Unsplash )

Wildfires erupt in North and South Carolina: Watch

A brush fire was reported to the west of Myrtle Beach in Carolina Forest, South Carolina. The ongoing evacuation efforts were reported by Horry County because of the fire on early Sunday morning. On Saturday night, Henry McMaster, the South Carolina governor issued a statewide burn ban because of the wildfire risks. He said, “Our first responders and firefighters are risking their lives to contain many fires across South Carolina tonight," as reported by The Guardian.

In South Carolina, a fast-moving brush fire in the Carolina Forest area near Myrtle Beach has led to multiple evacuations as it rapidly expanded. The wildfire scorched an alarming 1,200 acres within 24 hours, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, as reported by Post and Courrier. Thankfully, no injuries or structural damage have been reported.

As the fire continued to spread, officials ordered evacuations from several nearby communities, including Walkers Woods, Avalon, Indigo Bay, Summerlyn, Spring Lake, Covington Lakes, Waterford, and The Farm, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents.

Wildfires spread in North Carolina

Saluda’s fire department posted on social media that a downed powerline on US Highway 176 led to a brush fire that “rapidly spread up the mountain, threatening multiple structures.”

The post added that firefighting efforts to combat the blaze were spearheaded by the fire departments of Tryon and Saluda, with crucial support from the North Carolina Forest Service. Personnel from Polk, Henderson, Rutherford, Buncombe, and Spartanburg counties also joined the efforts, working together to contain the fire. However, the reports suggested that no fire was contained as of Saturday night, as reported by The Guardian.