Pope Francis breaks silence as Trump-Zelensky fiery clash leaves Ukraine reeling

Pope Francis has shared a poignant message on X, calling for peace amid the ongoing clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former President Donald Trump. The statement, made from his hospital room in Rome, comes as the Pope recently suffered from a breathing crisis that led to him being placed on a ventilator following an "isolated" incident on Friday evening, as reported by Daily Mail. Pope Francis urges peace and unity after Trump-Zelensky fallout while showing signs of recovery in hospital. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)(AFP)

Pope Francis comments on the Trump-Zelensky meeting fallout

The pontiff wrote on X, “I pray for you, too. I pray above all for peace. Let us pray for martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu.” In his Sunday Angelus, the Pope asked the world to “judge our neighbour with charity', adding, “From here, war appears even more absurd.”

He wrote, “Jesus asks us to train our eyes to observe the world well and to judge our neighbour with charity. Only with this caring gaze that does not condemn can fraternal correction become a virtue.”

The 88-year-old’s post comes just days after Trump pressed the pause on all peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Zelensky was escorted out of the White House following a heated and intense shouting match in the Oval Office with the President. Trump also threatened that he would abandon Ukraine completely if Zelensky did not agree to his peace conditions. He also accused the Ukrainian president of not being grateful.

Updates on the Pontiff’s health

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis remained stable on Saturday, with no further respiratory issues reported. The statement read, “The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable. He is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation, maintaining a good response to gas exchange. The Holy Father does not have a fever and shows no leukocytosis [high white blood cell count].”

The statement further read, “His haemodynamic parameters have always remained stable; he has continued eat on his own and has regularly undergone respiratory physiotherapy, in which he cooperates actively. He has not experienced any further episodes of bronchospasm. The Holy Father remains alert and oriented. He received the Eucharist on Saturday afternoon, then devoted himself to prayer.” It concluded with, “The prognosis remains guarded.”

Saturday evening’s update from the Vatican came just hours after a promising report that Pope Francis had enjoyed coffee for breakfast and read the morning newspapers, showing signs of recovery. The Pope had been placed on non-invasive mechanical ventilation on Friday following a severe coughing fit during which he accidentally inhaled vomit. Despite this, the Vatican reassured that he did not experience any further respiratory issues and remained in stable condition.