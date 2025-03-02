Elon Musk blasts Zelensky as Ukraine President sees decline in trust rating after clash with Trump

Elon Musk lashed out at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as he drew mixed response following his heated exchange with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House. Billionaire Elon Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(filed photo)

While Zelenskyy has seen decline in support from Americans, as per CNN report, European leaders have come together to stand with him in the conflict with Russia.

Trump supporters targeted Zelensky for not being thankful to the US for all the financial support amid the war, with billionaire Musk now saying that the Ukrainian President has “damaged himself severely in the eyes of the public”.

“Zelensky damaged himself severely in the eyes of the public. Just a fact,” Musk wrote in a post on X, sharing Benny Johnson's tweet, which highlighted that “More people now think the U.S. is helping Ukraine too much—up from 7% to 41%.”

“On top of that, trust in Zelensky fell from 72% to under 48% America first,” Johnson's tweet added.

New report on Zelensky's support

When the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022, 72% of Americans felt that Zelenskyy “would do the right thing,” as per CNN report. In 2024, the trust fell sharply to 48%.

Additionally, more people now believe that the United States is aiding Ukraine “too much,” according to the report. In February 2022, only 7% of Americans held this view; but that number witnessed a surge to 41% by February 2025.

Musk calls Zelensky approach to war ‘cruel’ as his supporters protest

Musk has called Zelensky's strategy for the ongoing conflict with Russia "cruel and inhumane."

"What I said over 2 years ago was that Ukraine should seek peace or suffer severe loss of life for no gains. The latter was Zelensky’s choice," Musk wrote in another post on X. “The latter was Zelensky’s choice. Now, he wants to do that again. This is cruel and inhumane.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Ukraine in the United States demonstrated outside a Tesla showroom in New York, brandishing banners endorsing the Ukrainian leader and shouting, “Zelensky is our hero.”