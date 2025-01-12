Trump stuns netizens by giving hilarious twist to his viral moment with Barack Obama: 'Elite level trolling'

Donald Trump took a hilarious dig at former President Barack Obama ahead of his inauguration on January 20. This comes days after the duo hit the limelight with their surprising and friendly interaction at ex-President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington, DC. Donald Trump, Obama and a number of other former US leaders, such as Mike Pence, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, were seated close to each other at Carter's funeral.(Getty Images via AFP)

The video of their interaction, which went viral on social media, triggered intense debate, with “The Daily Show” contributing their own analysis on the interaction.

During the event, Obama, Trump, and a number of other former US leaders, such as Mike Pence, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, were seated close to each other.

Later, “The Daily Show” poked fun at the irony of Obama's previous remarks against Trump, highlighting that awkwardness of the situation for the two rivals. “It’s a little weird for Obama though, right? To go from ‘this guy is future Hitler’ to ‘oh, man, cool story, future Hitler!” the comedian said, alluding to Obama's harsh criticism of Trump throughout his presidential campaigns, in which he often called him a threat to democracy.

Trump brings major twist to viral video, Internet reacts

Amidst lip leaders' speculation about what Trump and Obama told each other during their conversation at Carter's funeral, the President-elect brought a funny twist to the clip to take a swipe at Obama.

Forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman told the NY Post that although the two laughed and smiled, their chat was anything from "lighthearted," as social media has labeled it. According to Freeman, Trump leaned in while seated next to Obama and proposed that they locate a “quiet place” to talk about a significant issue later in the day, perhaps one involving international accords.

“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today," the lip leader translated their communication.

Trump, however, shunned all of the lip leaders' speculations and posted a snippet of their conversation that was modified to include Obama and Trump's “fake” voiceovers with background music.

Obama: Well Mr. President.

Trump: For a second time. Barack, very nice to see you

Obama: Congratulations. how you doing?

Trump: A lot better now .

Obama: Yeah. I bet. I knew you'd win.

Trump: Oh would I? Oh well come on. anyone could beat her she just.

Obama: I was just as appalled. you know what happened. She just didn't want to leave

Trump: I know

Obama: You know what happened I did what I could to help her she was horrendous.

Trump: I know. Do you know what I realized? Hillary still hates me so much. I know she'll never forget me.

Trump: We should meet to discuss this.

Obama: I think so too. We can definitely set something up let me know whatever best for you.

Trump: I was gonna fly back to Florida tomorrow for the go.

Obama: OK.

(After long pause)

Obama: Did you see that? She won't even look at me Really?

Trump: I was told some of her people apparently they said she fell off the wagon.

Obama: I think she actually may have sure also she's not really built for this amount pressure if you're not built for it will do.

Internet reacts

Reacting to Trump's video on Instagram, one user commented, “Now let’s take back America and MAGA!!”

“Elite level trolling,” wrote another on a video shared on X.

“I love this!” a third user said, while the fourth wondered, “Is this fake? 😂 I can’t tell anymore.”

“Haha. Wonder if that’s how it really went down,” the fifth one said.