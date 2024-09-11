Trump takes most brutal swipe at Biden, claims Democrats threw him out of race like a ‘dog’: 'Doesn't know he's alive'

Donald Trump on Tuesday night dodged a question about whether he supports Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and vowed to end the conflict before taking the oath for a second term if he wins the elections. However, the former President took a swipe at President Joe Biden's shaky hold on the presidency in the midst of global conflicts. Donald Trump blasted Democrats for forcing Joe Biden to withdraw from the race and accused his party leaders of treating him like a “dog”.(AP)

“I want the war to stop. I want to save lives,” Trump asserted. “People are being killed ... [it] is so much worse than the numbers that you're getting.”

He further boasted his good ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

“I know [Ukrainian President Volodomyr] Zelenskyy very well and I know [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin very well. I have a good relationship, and they respect your president — OK? They respect me.”

When the debate host asked Trump if he thinks it's in the best interest of the US for Ukraine to win this war, the ex-President gave his nod, saying that the US must negotiate a deal quickly and amicably because “we have to stop all of these human lives from being destroyed”.

Issuing a warning amidst the two ongoing wars, the GOP leader said, “We're playing with World War Three.”



He went on to blast Democrats for forcing Biden to withdraw from the race and accused his party leaders of treating him like a “dog”.

“And we have a president ... we don't even know if he's a president. They threw him out of his campaign like a dog.”

“We have a president,” he reiterated, adding that “who doesn't know he's alive.”

Harris calls Trump a laughing stock

Vice President Kamala Harris asserted during a discussion regarding election integrity that Trump is a laughing stock around the globe.

“I'm going to tell you that I have traveled the world as vice president united states and world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump. I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you're a disgrace,” she said.