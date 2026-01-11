“The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment,” one profile pointed out. Dowry is the transfer of wealth, including money, goods, and property, from the bride's family to the groom's at the time of marriage. The point being made here is that the royal family could transfer Greenland to Trump in this manner.

While Barron is 19 years old, princess Isabella of Denmark is 18. They are of legal marrying age in both countries.

Several profiles have offered a ‘simple solution’ to the Greenland problem facing Trump. They have proposed marrying off his son, Barron to the princess of Denmark.

However, Trump has set a precedent with the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who US special forces flew back to America to face indictment. While the situation around Greenland remains tense, several supporters have offered a solution.

President Donald Trump yesterday said that the US needs to ‘own’ Greenland to prevent Russia and China from taking it. This has raised concerns from Denmark , where Greenland lies, and the NATO member has made its stance clear. Political parties in Greenland too have pushed back, saying they do not ‘want to be Americans’.

Another remarked “Dynastic (royal) marriages have historically been one of the most powerful tools for uniting countries, forging alliances, preventing wars, and even creating entirely new nations — long before modern diplomacy, treaties, or international organizations existed. Barron Trump and Princess Isabella of Denmark are both single - just saying.”

A news page on X also remarked “MAGA is saying that Barron Trump should marry Princess Isabella of Denmark so that Greenland would be given to US as a dоwry.”

Notably, the Barron-Isabella linkup is just a joke that appears to be doing the rounds among MAGA circles amid rising geopolitical tensions. There is no official word on Barron Trump and the princess of Denmark dating. Both individuals remain single, by the latest accounts.

Barron Trump's love life has been under the scanner for a while, and sometime last year, there was buzz over him closing down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a dinner date. However, these rumors were short lived and not verified.

Speaking of Greenland, Trump had told reporters at the White House, “We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”