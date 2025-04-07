Trump threatens China with 50% additional tariffs from April 9

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened China with 50 per cent additional tariffs unless they withdrew their retaliatory tariffs against US exports by April 8, 2025. US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened huge additional tariffs on imports from China if Beijing did not withdraw its retaliation plans.(REUTERS)

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said, “If China does not withdraw its 34 percent increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th.”

He added, “Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

US- China tariff war

Trump's response comes after China imposed a 34 per cent tariff on the US on top of existing duties. On April 2, Donald Trump announced additional tariffs of 34 per cent on China as well, which amounted to a total 54 per cent duties imposed on Chinese exports.

The American President stated that he had previously warned China against imposing tariffs on the US, and stated that his administration would continue to increase tariffs if China did not reduce the duties imposed on them.

Trump said, “China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set.”

Earlier, on Monday, China had stated that the US had displayed “unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying,” by imposing tariffs on multiple countries. They also accused the US of depriving countries in the Global South of a chance at development by endangering international markets.